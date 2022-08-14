How Zuma has stepped into Harry Gwala’s KZN shoes
The former president may hold no office now but he still dominates ANC politics in his home province
14 August 2022 - 00:03
Back in the early 1990s when the ANC was still rebuilding its presence in the country following three decades of illegality and exile, its structures in what we now call KwaZulu-Natal were divided into three regions: Southern Natal, the Natal Midlands and the North Coast. The North Coast was the weakest of the three — it was largely under the control of the then KwaZulu homeland government and was a stronghold of the rival IFP. ..
How Zuma has stepped into Harry Gwala’s KZN shoes
The former president may hold no office now but he still dominates ANC politics in his home province
Back in the early 1990s when the ANC was still rebuilding its presence in the country following three decades of illegality and exile, its structures in what we now call KwaZulu-Natal were divided into three regions: Southern Natal, the Natal Midlands and the North Coast. The North Coast was the weakest of the three — it was largely under the control of the then KwaZulu homeland government and was a stronghold of the rival IFP. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos