EDITORIAL
SA desperately needs energy crisis solutions, not promises
Load-shedding started more than a decade ago, and still no fix is in sight. The citizenry is exasperated and the economy is on its knees
25 September 2022 - 00:03 By Sunday Times Editorial
Ordinarily, President Cyril Ramaphosa would have won plaudits for his decision to cut short his overseas trip in light of the latest descent into stage 6 load-shedding. It would have sent the welcome signal of a head of state in tune with the nation’s mood, deeply concerned about the power crisis and determined to speedily resolve it...
