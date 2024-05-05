Opinion

The country Biko imagined

We need a leadership that is not only well-educated but also informed about the world of ideas

05 May 2024 - 00:00 By Xolela Mangcu

I have never been big on aphorisms, though I make an exception for the one about insanity as “doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting different results”...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. XOLELA MANGCU | SA’s lessons for the Middle East Opinion & Analysis
  2. XOLELA MANGCU | We must remember to forget if we are to survive as a nation Opinion
  3. XOLELA MANGCU | Our cities are doomed without a major overhaul of how they are ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. XOLELA MANGCU | As a democracy we are not uplifted by an alliance of bullies Opinion
  5. XOLELA MANGCU | It’s the wrong fork in the road that leads to Moscow Opinion
  6. XOLELA MANGCU | Tiego Moseneke, the tiger we should not forget Insight

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | For the sake of homeowners, isn’t it time to raise the inflation ... Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Ramaphosa has appeased Zuma for years, allowing the former ... Opinion
  3. Mampara of the week: Makhosi Khoza Hogarth
  4. XOLELA MANGCU | The country Biko imagined Opinion
  5. CARTOON | ANC backs down from 'disciplining' Zuma ahead of elections Opinion

Latest Videos

Kenyan mushroom farmer speaks of life changing opportunities for women
Akani Simbine stuns Coleman and Kerley in Suzhou 100m - Wanda Diamond League ...