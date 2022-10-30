Africa, take advantage of the premium China places on its friendship with you
The country offers opportunities for this continent to exploit. They should not be missed
30 October 2022 - 00:00 By David Monyae
The Communist Party of China (CPC) held its 20th national congress from October 16 to 22. It was enhanced by the usual pomp and ceremony, as well as some drama and speculation surrounding the curious removal of former president Hu Jintao from the main auditorium...
Africa, take advantage of the premium China places on its friendship with you
The country offers opportunities for this continent to exploit. They should not be missed
The Communist Party of China (CPC) held its 20th national congress from October 16 to 22. It was enhanced by the usual pomp and ceremony, as well as some drama and speculation surrounding the curious removal of former president Hu Jintao from the main auditorium...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos