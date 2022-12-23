Africans must stand with Ukraine
As Africans we know, probably better than most, what it means to suffer under the yoke of a violent oppressor
23 December 2022 - 00:00 By Thabo Makgoba
A week ago I was in the office of the mayor of Lviv, in western Ukraine. I had travelled there via Poland on a pastoral visit, to see for myself the costs and consequences of the war, now in its 10th month. As we sat down, the air-raid sirens wailed. “Don’t worry,” said the mayor, “the missiles will take 70 minutes to get here if they are fired from Belarus, or 30 minutes if they come from Russian ships in the Black Sea. We can go to the bunker if you like.” He then politely asked us whether we wanted tea or coffee...
