Why the DA is hiding its economic wish list
The party needs to trade this for practicality because that's what voters want
05 March 2023 - 00:00 By David Christianson
There is a myth that voters make rational choices regarding policy options, choosing those that best serve their interests. However, voter choices are much more visceral than rational. When citizens vote, they “go with their gut”. They “like” certain options (parties or individuals), dislike others and are often indifferent to most. ..
Why the DA is hiding its economic wish list
The party needs to trade this for practicality because that's what voters want
There is a myth that voters make rational choices regarding policy options, choosing those that best serve their interests. However, voter choices are much more visceral than rational. When citizens vote, they “go with their gut”. They “like” certain options (parties or individuals), dislike others and are often indifferent to most. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos