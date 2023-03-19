When we are this divided, is there hope for the future?
19 March 2023 - 00:02
President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally confirmed what many of us suspected all along — he had not consulted his colleagues in the ANC and government when he announced he would appoint a minister of electricity. ..
When we are this divided, is there hope for the future?
President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally confirmed what many of us suspected all along — he had not consulted his colleagues in the ANC and government when he announced he would appoint a minister of electricity. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos