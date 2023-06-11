We can’t all run, but we can be inspired
The 20,000 entrants in this year’s Comrades Marathon demonstrate the kind of spirit South Africa needs to surmount its crises
11 June 2023 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial
The Comrades Marathon, which is being run today for the 96th time since its inception in 1921 in honour of World War 1 veterans, epitomises the best of the South African spirit of endurance, adaptability, tenacity, stamina and fellowship. ..
We can’t all run, but we can be inspired
The 20,000 entrants in this year’s Comrades Marathon demonstrate the kind of spirit South Africa needs to surmount its crises
The Comrades Marathon, which is being run today for the 96th time since its inception in 1921 in honour of World War 1 veterans, epitomises the best of the South African spirit of endurance, adaptability, tenacity, stamina and fellowship. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos