The government can learn a thing or two from Gift of the Givers
Our leaders' contribution to helping victims of extreme weather events is often little more than a photo opportunity and a few words of regret and consolation
02 July 2023 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial
Getting to grips with climate change and the extreme weather patterns brought about by this 21st-century scourge is a challenge for the modern world. This is even more so for poorer countries, with vast numbers of people increasingly exposed to disaster and devastation. ..
The government can learn a thing or two from Gift of the Givers
Our leaders' contribution to helping victims of extreme weather events is often little more than a photo opportunity and a few words of regret and consolation
Getting to grips with climate change and the extreme weather patterns brought about by this 21st-century scourge is a challenge for the modern world. This is even more so for poorer countries, with vast numbers of people increasingly exposed to disaster and devastation. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos