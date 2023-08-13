Taxi strike's effects show how much the government has failed
13 August 2023 - 00:00
On August 9 1956, when Lillian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Sophia Williams-De Bruyn and Rahima Moosa led a peaceful phalanx of 20,000 women marching through Pretoria, across the gardens of the Union Buildings, up the steps and into the amphitheatre, the petition they were there to deliver to then prime minister JG Strijdom was against the despised and racist system of apartheid pass laws. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.