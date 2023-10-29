Budget must address the breaking points for South Africans
Godongwana must expand VAT-free items, lower fuel levy and freeze electricity price hike
29 October 2023 - 00:00
In the final years of apartheid rule, the National Treasury pulled off a sly manoeuvre that not only gave it a few more borrowed years, but also allowed those in power to line their pockets before they lost power. It is worth considering this history ahead of the imminent medium-term budget policy statement to be tabled in parliament on Wednesday...
