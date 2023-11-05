Nsfas: fat-cats peeing on what should be the ANC’s success
When the grandmothers express their joy at graduations, it must not be because they’re relieved that their grandchildren survived such soul-crushing incompetence
05 November 2023 - 00:00
Long after graduations and the beautiful dance moves pulled by graduands during conferment ceremonies, the one thing that lingers in my mind is the raw emotion of the parents, and often the grandmothers...
