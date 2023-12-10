Black well-to-do the strongest cards in SA's electoral pack
A study of the Black Middle-Class Report by the University of Cape Town in 2020 show dramatic growth in the black middle class, eclipsing that of the white middle class, writes FM Lucky Mathebula.
10 December 2023 - 00:00
Periodic studies into the black middle class by the UCT Liberty Institute of Strategic Marketing conducted over the past 15 years show dramatic growth in this demographic, whose expansion eclipses that of the white middle class...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.