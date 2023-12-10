We’ve got what it takes to be tops in tourism
It should be making a far greater contribution to GDP but is held back by load-shedding and crime
10 December 2023 - 00:00
South Africa’s unmatched natural attractions, generous people, remarkable history and a modern, albeit creaky, infrastructure make this country an obvious destination for tourists from around the world...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.