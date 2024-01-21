Opinion

SA did not get a chance to reply to Israel’s version in the ICJ

But South Africa may still succeed in its case at the world’s highest court

21 January 2024 - 00:00
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

Israel has long maintained it is defending its citizens against terrorist organisations that want to destroy it. These groups, it says, treat civilians as human shields and use non-military infrastructure as places from which to organise and launch their military assaults. Israel has the right to defend itself. Israel is the real victim...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Bafana must step up to the plate and defeat Namibia to avoid ... Opinion
  2. SIPHO SINGISWA | Cometh the hour, cometh the man: Msholozi’s second coming Opinion
  3. MANDLA J RADEBE | The indomitable spirit of Jameson Ngoloyi Mngomezulu Insight
  4. EDITORIAL | Congratulations to the matric class of 2023, who overcame many ... Opinion
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Gaza journalists must be allowed to do their crucial work ... Opinion

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted