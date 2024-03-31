HOGARTH
No T-shirts for God
... just hand-me-down suits
It being an election year, the places of worship this Easter Weekend are teeming with politicians and followers who are moving from church to search for “blessings” in the form of votes. President Cyril Ramaphosa began his tour of the churches on Good Friday by making his way to Eagle Church in Mangaung, Free State. The president looked genuinely surprised when he arrived at a holding room at the church to find leading members of his party in the province in suits and ties, instead of their traditional party T-shirts that become their uniforms during election season. So impressed that they had all dressed up for the occasion, he praised them before suggesting that some of them were so unused to suits that their costumes seemed ill-fitting...
