Mampara of the week: Thulani Mngomezulu
Advocating for some shut-eye
28 April 2024 - 00:00
It was a close race between Thulani Mngomezulu and his learned friend Charles Mnisi. The two seem to be competing to replace Malesela Teffo as the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial clown-in-chief. This week they took turns in turning judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng's courtroom into a circus. ..
