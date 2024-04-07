As always, Russia will meddle in our elections
07 April 2024 - 00:00
Without doubt and without leaving any evidence, Russian intelligence is working to influence the outcome of the May 29 elections in SA. It is what they do. They may not even be that interested in the immediate result — the goal is to weaken our democracy and the confidence we have in it...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.