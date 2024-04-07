Opinion

As always, Russia will meddle in our elections

07 April 2024 - 00:00
Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist

Without doubt and without leaving any evidence, Russian intelligence is working to influence the outcome of the May 29 elections in SA. It is what they do. They may not even be that interested in the immediate result — the goal is to weaken our democracy and the confidence we have in it...

