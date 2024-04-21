Gutting of democracy goes beyond corrupt political interests

Some argue that today’s democracies have competing constituencies: markets on the one hand and the people on the other

With the elections just a few weeks away, lampposts across the country are decorated with colourful posters with interesting campaign slogans: Rescue South Africa! (DA); Fix SA! (Action SA); Corruption destroys our freedom! (UDM); We can rebuild (FF Plus); Stop the suffering! (GOOD); We need new leaders (Rise Mzansi)...