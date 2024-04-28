SA needs a new macroeconomic policy that will ensure GDP growth of 6% a year

National Treasury and the Reserve Bank need to pursue a new macroeconomic policy that will ensure the economy expands by at least 6% a year

After 30 wasted years of ANC misrule, South Africa is now an unviable society that has record levels of unemployment, poverty and inequality, with African women bearing the brunt of the government’s failed economic policies...