Business

Kganyago hits back at MPC critics

Reserve Bank chief says committee that sets interest rates represents a broad range of views and comprises some of the best economic minds in SA

14 April 2024 - 00:03
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has rejected accusations that the central bank is too hawkish, saying its monetary policy committee (MPC) includes some of the most progressive economists in the country and debates interest rate matters thoroughly, freely and rigorously...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SARB keeps rates on hold and hints at inflation pressures enduring South Africa
  2. Time ticking for Treasury to tap R150bn gold, foreign currency account Business
  3. SARB’s new broom Mampho Modise unlikely to sweep out MPC hawks Business
  4. Ramaphosa picks Treasury deputy DG Mampho Modise as new Reserve Bank deputy ... Business
  5. Dipping into SA’s foreign currency reserves requires parliamentary input and ... Business
  6. Reserve Bank's full Phala Phala report disclosed in court papers News

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Double trouble for Cartrack customers Business
  2. RFP | DMRE opens battery energy storage IPPPP bid window 3 Business
  3. Make your SME work smarter and more efficiently: add a Mac to the team Business
  4. NEWSMAKER | 'Corporate crooks must go to jail' Business
  5. Sars cracks down on money launderers Business

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Stanton ‘Stiga’ Fredericks on Arena Sports Show EP14
'We are not safe anymore': Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs', memorial