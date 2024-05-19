Progress since our ugly past
The launch of the 30 Years of Democracy Review Report in Pretoria this week unequivocally heralds a new dawn, though challenges abound
19 May 2024 - 00:00
Since our democratic breakthrough in 1994, marked by the historic all-race election and the ushering in of ANC leader Nelson Mandela as the first president of a nonracial, non-sexist and democratic state, we have witnessed a complete break from the ugly apartheid past...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.