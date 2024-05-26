Let’s turn down the volume on the alarmist poll talk
There is no shortage of warnings about what a scorned MK Party might do during and after the elections, but it’s a case of crying wolf
26 May 2024 - 00:00
With at least 63 other countries holding national elections this year, it would be presumptuous to think the eyes of the world are solely on us as we go to the polls on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.