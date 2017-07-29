THE LEADING EDGE
Lord's is the home of cricket, but The Oval is its heart
Her voice could have frozen the foam atop a pint of bitter: "Excuse me!" It was the voice of someone used to issuing orders and having them carried out. Or else. Because that's what being alive means. Of course it does. You're stupid if you think otherwise.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers but, for a limited time, is free to read on our newly relaunched website.
To access the article, you only need to register – it’s quick and free. Already registered? Simply sign in below.
If you’ve already registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Note: Login details from the former TimesLIVE/Sunday Times website are no longer valid. Please register again.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP