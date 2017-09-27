Serious rope work: tug-of-war pulls its weight against other team sports

Danette Kapp competed in the U-23 and senior team in the UK and at the Prestige Competition in George last month.

"There's no other sport like it," she said. "It's a real team sport. If someone drops their shoulder or doesn't pull their weight right it lets down the whole team. You have to be very focused and constantly work together."

Andre Botha, vice-president of the South Africa Tug-of-War Federation, said 300 South African teams compete at the Youth Championships each March. This year 77 teams participated at the Prestige Competition, including the Zimbabwe national team.

Daniel Mahwadu, the captain of Zimbabwe, said his dream is to compete at international level.

"I started playing tug-of-war in 2007. It keeps me fit and healthy. We train four times a week and take part in national league games."

For Lourens du Plessis, an athlete with the Pretoria Tug-of-War Club, it's a sport that can be played throughout life.

''You can do it until you step into the grave," he said.

Botha said there's a lot of technique involved with the rope work. "The athletes need to pull hard. They get tired quickly if they're not fit. It takes resilience and endurance. It's got all the guts and the glory of rugby without the injury - but there's still the dirt and the macho element, even for the girls."