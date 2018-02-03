Unplugged by BBK
Mashaba out to give shakes to the man who sacked him
Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba wants to sit at the head of the top table of the South African Football Association. With everyone and their dog vying to get the top job of the national football association, Mashaba has entered the fray. His is bidding to dethrone Danny Jordaan, the man who sacked him from the position of Bafana Bafana coach.
