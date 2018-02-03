Rugby
Blitzboks call the shots at World Sevens Series
The Blitzboks showed their intent on the opening day of the World Sevens Series tournament in Hamilton yesterday. They put down a marker, not just by scoring the most points on the day (102), but also the way in which they dismantled fellow title contenders England to secure top spot in their pool. As much as it was a day in which the collective collaborated marvellously, the performance of Werner Kok stood out.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE