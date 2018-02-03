Rugby

Blitzboks call the shots at World Sevens Series

The Blitzboks showed their intent on the opening day of the World Sevens Series tournament in Hamilton yesterday. They put down a marker, not just by scoring the most points on the day (102), but also the way in which they dismantled fellow title contenders England to secure top spot in their pool. As much as it was a day in which the collective collaborated marvellously, the performance of Werner Kok stood out.