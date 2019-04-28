Sport

Boxing

Zolani Tete heartbroken by loss from injury

28 April 2019 - 00:02 By BONGANI MAGASELA

Boxer Zolani "Last Born" Tete's injury to his right shoulder three days before his biggest fight to date not only shattered his aspirations of becoming a dual world boxing champion, but saw him lose out on earning what could have been his biggest purse yet.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane keen to banish ghost of Wydad Casablanca Sport
  2. Now Comrades Marathon faces TV blackout Sport
  3. Clarence Munyai raring to bag long sprint title Sport
  4. 4 players that could be this year's PSL Player of the Season Sport
  5. Robert Marawa on radio & love: I'll get married when there's a black pope Sport

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
X