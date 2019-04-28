Boxing
Zolani Tete heartbroken by loss from injury
28 April 2019 - 00:02
Boxer Zolani "Last Born" Tete's injury to his right shoulder three days before his biggest fight to date not only shattered his aspirations of becoming a dual world boxing champion, but saw him lose out on earning what could have been his biggest purse yet.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.