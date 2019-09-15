Rugby
Currie Cup title a triumph for Cheetahs’ transformation
15 September 2019 - 00:00
While the Cheetahs’ sixth Currie Cup title will be remembered for their efficient and exhilarating rugby, there’s the transformation element where their black contingent of forwards played a massive role in the cup chase.
While loosehead prop Retshegofaditswe “Ox” Nche moves east to the Sharks, ostensibly in a bid to get himself into Springbok reckoning with the Cheetahs not represented in the Rugby World Cup squad, hooker Joseph Dweba, lock Sintu Manjezi and loose forwards Sipato Pokomela and Abongile Nokontwana have been critical cogs in the Bloemfontein rugby machine...
