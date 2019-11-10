Soccer
Kaizer Chiefs steam ahead with victory over Orlando Pirates
Amakhosi extend winning run with a hard-fought victory over their bitter rivals
10 November 2019 - 00:00
Kaizer Chiefs’ march to their first league title in five seasons looked to be grinding to a halt against bitter rivals Orlando Pirates before Bernard Parker earned a penalty nine minutes from time.Defender Daniel Cardoso gave Amakhosi a 3-2 win in a thrill-a-minute match in front of over 80,000 supporters.
Bucs’ had recovered from two goals down inside the first 30 minutes to force a stalemate before Parker rose from the bench to force Bucs young right back Paseka Mako to bring him down inside the area...
