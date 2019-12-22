BOXING

Mthalane aims to finish the decade as he started

Moruti to defend IBF crown against Yaegashi in Yokohama

Moruti Mthalane is outgrowing his Babyface ring name.



Triumph and tragedy have etched their marks upon the 37-year-old warrior, who defends his IBF flyweight crown against Japan's former three-time world titleholder Akira Yaegashi in Yokohama tomorrow...