BOXING
Mthalane aims to finish the decade as he started
Moruti to defend IBF crown against Yaegashi in Yokohama
22 December 2019 - 00:05
Moruti Mthalane is outgrowing his Babyface ring name.
Triumph and tragedy have etched their marks upon the 37-year-old warrior, who defends his IBF flyweight crown against Japan's former three-time world titleholder Akira Yaegashi in Yokohama tomorrow...
