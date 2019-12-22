Olympic Games set for more costs
22 December 2019 - 00:05
The marathon and walking events at next year's Olympics have been moved from Tokyo to the northern city of Sapporo, but no-one knows who will foot the bill.
Organisers said the Games were expected to cost about 1.35-trillion yen, which is in keeping with last year's version of the Olympic budget, but that figure did not include an estimated 3-billion yen for moving the events...
