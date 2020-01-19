Rugby
Springbok World Cup victory will inspire Super Hero Sunday club teams
19 January 2020 - 00:00
The Springboks' victory at the Rugby World Cup (RWC) last year will serve as rich inspiration for the country's teams who go into Super Rugby at the end of the month.
First however they go into combat against each other in Soweto in the second Super Hero Sunday today with the Stormers (Thor) playing the Sharks (Black Panther) before the Lions (Spiderman) tackle the Bulls (Captain America)...
