Swimming

Chinese swimming idol Sun Yang shocked at ban

China's top swimmer Sun Yang said he was shocked and would appeal after being handed an eight-year ban this week for a dope test violation that rules him out of the Tokyo Games.



The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) earlier accepted an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) against a decision by swimming body Fina to clear Sun of wrongdoing for his conduct during the 2018 test...