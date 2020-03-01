Sport

Swimming

Chinese swimming idol Sun Yang shocked at ban

01 March 2020 - 00:00 By Reuters

China's top swimmer Sun Yang said he was shocked and would appeal after being handed an eight-year ban this week for a dope test violation that rules him out of the Tokyo Games.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) earlier accepted an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) against a decision by swimming body Fina to clear Sun of wrongdoing for his conduct during the 2018 test...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The fall and ire of Ruann Visser over freak ring mishap Sport
  2. Nurkovic's commitment to Amakhosi's cause is unquestionable Sport
  3. A sermon on deacon Tau and the repentant Pastor Pule Sport
  4. Pele cuts a forlorn figure drowning in depression Sport
  5. Season starts to turn against Kaizer Chiefs Sport

Latest Videos

EFF “shuts down Sandton” as they March towards Eskom HQ
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres