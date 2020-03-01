Swimming
Chinese swimming idol Sun Yang shocked at ban
01 March 2020 - 00:00
China's top swimmer Sun Yang said he was shocked and would appeal after being handed an eight-year ban this week for a dope test violation that rules him out of the Tokyo Games.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) earlier accepted an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) against a decision by swimming body Fina to clear Sun of wrongdoing for his conduct during the 2018 test...
