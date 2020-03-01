Wayde van Niekerk is back in the groove

World record holder eases to a 400m comeback victory

The only lightning visible at Bloemfontein's athletics stadium yesterday shot down from the thick clouds, but the way Wayde van Niekerk cantered around the track suggested he really is over his right-knee injury.



The Olympic 400m champion hasn't competed internationally since the 2017 world championships after collapsing during a game of touch rugby...