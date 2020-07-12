Sport

Cricket

How CSA boss Chris Nenzani had change of heart on Thabang Moroe

12 July 2020 - 00:03 By TIISETSO MALEPA

Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani had planned to exonerate CEO Thabang Moroe last year on behalf of the board in a prepared speech, but had a sudden change of heart during a board meeting.

The Sunday Times is in possession of Nenzani's December 2 signed speech where he accepted blame on behalf of the CSA board for the organisation's fiasco and exonerated Moroe with regards to the CSA step-in rights decisions and relations with the SA Cricketers' Association (Saca)...

