Cricket

How CSA boss Chris Nenzani had change of heart on Thabang Moroe

Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani had planned to exonerate CEO Thabang Moroe last year on behalf of the board in a prepared speech, but had a sudden change of heart during a board meeting.



The Sunday Times is in possession of Nenzani's December 2 signed speech where he accepted blame on behalf of the CSA board for the organisation's fiasco and exonerated Moroe with regards to the CSA step-in rights decisions and relations with the SA Cricketers' Association (Saca)...