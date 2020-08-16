Soccer

Late second-half fightback gives Chiefs critical win against Polokwane City

Pressure back on the Brazilians after remarkable five minute blitz by Amakhosi

Gosh, Kaizer Chiefs have a habit of doing things the hard way.



Amakhosi trailed 2-0 after 61 minutes with three points seemingly out of their reach but they picked themselves up to stretch their lead on the log to six points...