Rugby

All set for the Springbok Showdown

Only 13 of the men who held the Webb Ellis Cup aloft in Yokohama last year will be on display in the Springbok Showdown set for Newlands on October 3.



The most notable absentee from the list from which the squads will be picked is Pieter-Steph du Toit, who has not yet fully recovered from a leg injury, while the Sharks' Sbu Nkosi and Aphelele Fassi are also injured...