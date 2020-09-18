WATCH | How to master your 'Jerusalema' dance moves for Heritage Day

With less than one week to go till South Africans fire up their braais for Heritage Day, many are also brushing up on their dance moves, as per President Cyril Ramaphosa's request.

Earlier this week, while addressing the nation on the easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, Ramaphosa urged citizens to take part in the Jerusalema dance challenge that's sweeping the globe to celebrate their “South African-ness”.

“I urge all of you to take up this challenge on Heritage Day and show the world what we are capable of,” Ramaphosa said.