WATCH | How to master your 'Jerusalema' dance moves for Heritage Day
Want to heed the president's call and take part in the 'Jerusalema' dance challenge on September 24? These easy tutorials will help you nail the steps
With less than one week to go till South Africans fire up their braais for Heritage Day, many are also brushing up on their dance moves, as per President Cyril Ramaphosa's request.
Earlier this week, while addressing the nation on the easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, Ramaphosa urged citizens to take part in the Jerusalema dance challenge that's sweeping the globe to celebrate their “South African-ness”.
“I urge all of you to take up this challenge on Heritage Day and show the world what we are capable of,” Ramaphosa said.
The dance is inspired by Master KG's hit track Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo Zikode, which is currently the most shazamed song in the world. The official music video has garnered 140m views since it premiered on YouTube in December 2019.
Over the past few months, people old and young, celebrities and ordinary folk have been posting videos of themselves dancing along to the catchy tune on social media sparking what's now known Jerusalema dance challenge.
If you'd like to heed the president's call and take part in this viral dance challenge on September 24, now's the time to start learning the moves.
Here are a pair of locally produced tutorial videos to help you get going: