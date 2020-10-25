Soccer
Shabalala with a T happy to be part of Usuthu's rebirth
25 October 2020 - 00:00
Let's get this one fact out of the way pronto: Siphiwe is still a Mshengu (his clan name) - the one whose surname starts with a T before it's concluded with the words shabalala - so he is still Tshabalala.
The confusion ensued early this week when the scorer of the 2010 Fifa World Cup opening goal was given a No 36 shirt with Shabalala instead of Tshabalala written on the back when he was being introduced as one of the more than 10 new players at AmaZulu FC...
