RUGBY
Pumas pull off one for the ages against the All Blacks
15 November 2020 - 00:00
Argentina served up one of the biggest upsets in Test rugby history when they stunned New Zealand 25-15 in the Tri-Nations yesterday, beating the three-times world champions for the first time in 30 attempts.
Flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez scored all of Argentina's points with a try, six penalties and a conversion, and the Pumas held off a fierce late onslaught from the All Blacks to secure a famous victory...
