Curwin Bosch spoils the Western Province farewell
24 January 2021 - 00:00
In Western Province's last match at Newlands, Sharks' flyhalf Curwin Bosch churlishly announced himself as the wrecking ball to the hosts' hopes of reaching the Currie Cup final.
There was no fitting farewell as Bosch kicked the home team in the teeth in the Sharks' plucky 19-9 semifinal win. Next weekend they play the final against the Bulls, who beat the Lions in Pretoria earlier...
