Late Larry King: Interviewing Mandela was 'one of the great moments of my life'

Iconic US TV host Larry King has died at age 87 after being hospitalised with a Covid-19 infection, reports TimesLIVE.

King was best known for being the host of CNN’s Larry King Live, which ran from 1985 to 2010. Well, for that, and perhaps for his owl-like glasses and ever-present suspenders.

During his successful media career, which spanned over six decades, King interviewed countless world leaders and celebrities including SA’s very own Oscar-winner Charlize Theron and the late Nelson Mandela.