Sport

Soccer

Benni McCarthy: The AmaZulu warrior gearing for Caf challenge

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
06 June 2021 - 00:03

Benni McCarthy has christened himself a Zulu warrior with Makhathini replacing McCarthy as his surname.

It's an apt acknowledgement by SA's all-time leading scorer of the achievement he has had, leading AmaZulu FC to becoming the second club from KwaZulu-Natal to qualify for the Caf Champions League...

