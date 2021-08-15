General
Fired up: Erik van Rooyen's dream keeps him going
Never seeming a standout, Van Rooyen has made his mark
15 August 2021 - 00:00
In 2017, Erik van Rooyen was in the midst of the grind that is life as a touring professional. After winning the SA PGA Championship on the Sunshine Tour, he was trying to break through on the Challenge Tour. "It's the dream that keeps you going," he said. This month, the dream came true.
Van Rooyen's maiden victory on the PGA Tour in the Barracuda Championship was a perfect expression of his career trajectory, which has seen him methodically work his way through every level of professional golf without skipping either the steps involved or the lessons learned...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.