Fired up: Erik van Rooyen's dream keeps him going

Never seeming a standout, Van Rooyen has made his mark

In 2017, Erik van Rooyen was in the midst of the grind that is life as a touring professional. After winning the SA PGA Championship on the Sunshine Tour, he was trying to break through on the Challenge Tour. "It's the dream that keeps you going," he said. This month, the dream came true.



Van Rooyen's maiden victory on the PGA Tour in the Barracuda Championship was a perfect expression of his career trajectory, which has seen him methodically work his way through every level of professional golf without skipping either the steps involved or the lessons learned...