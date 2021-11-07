General
England's Steve Surry leads in SA PGA
07 November 2021 - 00:00
Watched by the first crowd since the Sunshine Tour has been allowed to welcome back a limited number of fans to its tournaments, England’s Steve Surry secured a two-shot lead going into the final round of the South African PGA Championship at St Francis Links.
Surry, who led the first round with a 63 and then fell off the pace with a 73 on day two, reclaimed his place at the top of the leaderboard with a 67 yesterday to lead the field on 13 under par overall in St Francis Bay, south of Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape...
