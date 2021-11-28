Cricket

India cricket tour to go ahead despite new Covid-19 variant fears

But fresh Covid-19 restrictions hit other sports

Cricket SA (CSA) has reaffirmed that next month’s marquee tour by India remains on despite the discovery of the new Covid-19 variant in the country.



CSA acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki told the Sunday Times that they were in constant communication with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and both organisations remained committed to the tour...