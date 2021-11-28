Cricket
India cricket tour to go ahead despite new Covid-19 variant fears
But fresh Covid-19 restrictions hit other sports
28 November 2021 - 00:02
Cricket SA (CSA) has reaffirmed that next month’s marquee tour by India remains on despite the discovery of the new Covid-19 variant in the country.
CSA acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki told the Sunday Times that they were in constant communication with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and both organisations remained committed to the tour...
