LISTEN | What Ace Magashule’s PA told the Hawks

Moroadi Cholota was charged after she refused to implicate her former boss

A leaked audio recording has shed light on how Ace Magashule’s former PA refused to implicate her ex-boss when she was interrogated by Hawks investigators in connection with the Free State asbestos case.



This explains why the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) removed Moroadi Cholota from the witness list and intends to charge her alongside Magashule...