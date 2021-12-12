General

SA sport hopes sponsorship tax break materialises

It could be a lifeline for struggling organisations and events

SA’s cash-strapped sports bodies, reeling from a poor economy and hammered further by the Covid-19 pandemic, are buoyed by the announcement that tax breaks could be offered to sponsors.



One analyst said it could be a lifeline for struggling organisations and events, especially the smaller codes and those at grassroots level, notably schools and clubs...