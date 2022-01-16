Soccer

Afcon in all its glory defies the cynics

Africa’s soccer showpiece should make us Africans proud

It is the responsibility of those who love and care about Africa to defend her from those who consistently dismiss the continent as a canvas of incompetence and controversy.



A lot of disparaging remarks, mainly from Europeans, were directed at Afcon 2021 — the premier event on African soil under way in Cameroon — even before the first ball was kicked in anger...