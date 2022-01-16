Soccer
Afcon in all its glory defies the cynics
Africa’s soccer showpiece should make us Africans proud
16 January 2022 - 00:08
It is the responsibility of those who love and care about Africa to defend her from those who consistently dismiss the continent as a canvas of incompetence and controversy.
A lot of disparaging remarks, mainly from Europeans, were directed at Afcon 2021 — the premier event on African soil under way in Cameroon — even before the first ball was kicked in anger...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.